Microporous project, Volvo upgrades face uncertainty after federal funding cuts

The recent withdrawal of funds from the Department of Energy by the Trump administration could impact projects across southwestern Virginia.

Some of these projects include the Microporous project, which was planning to invest $1.3 billion in a factory that creates separators for lithium-ion batteries, often used in electric vehicles and consumer electronics, and upgrades to Volvo’s New River Valley truck manufacturing facility.

The concern is that withholding federal funds could make projects like this more expensive in the future.