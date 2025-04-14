Skip to main content
Microporous project, Volvo upgrades face uncertainty after federal funding cuts

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Department of Energy, Trump administration, southwestern Virginia, Microporous, Volvo, New River Valley
Lithium Ion battery WSLS (Copyright WSLS 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

The recent withdrawal of funds from the Department of Energy by the Trump administration could impact projects across southwestern Virginia.

Some of these projects include the Microporous project, which was planning to invest $1.3 billion in a factory that creates separators for lithium-ion batteries, often used in electric vehicles and consumer electronics, and upgrades to Volvo’s New River Valley truck manufacturing facility.

The concern is that withholding federal funds could make projects like this more expensive in the future.

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

