Roanoke College set to host bone marrow drive to support student battling leukemia

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College is banding together to help one of its own by hosting a bone marrow registry drive on Wednesday, April 16.

Eddie Kaufman is on medical leave but should be a sophomore at Roanoke College. He was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

His dad, Brian Kaufman, said Eddie noticed swollen lymph nodes in his neck and was later diagnosed.

“To get the diagnosis was very shocking. Initially, he wasn’t really feeling that poorly, but over the course of about ten days, you know, around the diagnosis, he started to have more traditional symptoms,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said Eddie lost about 30 pounds and his hair from chemotherapy.

Kaufman was recruited to play baseball at Roanoke College, and he played as an outfielder on the team.

Baseball Coach Brett Kaminski said he was shocked when he heard the news.

“Once we caught word that he was in the hospital, then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you know, what can we do to help? How can we support him?’ And you just don’t know how a young man is doing until you’re able to see him,” said Kaminski.

Eddie needs a bone marrow transplant.

His dad, mother, and sister, who also attends Roanoke College, were not matches.

So, on Wednesday, April 16, Roanoke College is hosting a bone marrow registry drive with the National Marrow Donor Program.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 can show up. You do not need to register.

Eddie’s family hopes to get a 10/10 match.

If you get tested, you are entered into the registry system for other donors.

It’s a simple check swab that takes minutes to join the program.

Currently, more than 9 million people in the U.S. are donors in the National Marrow Donor Program.

The bone marrow registry drive is on April 16 at Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center at Roanoke College from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm.