Skip to main content
Clear icon
56º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Local baseball game for Education Day inspires K-12 students to dream big

Education Day draws between 4,000 and 5,000 attendees each year

Tags: Mark Warner, Education, Salem Red Sox, Lynchburg Hillcats
Sen. Mark Warner threw the first ceremonial pitch at the annual Education Day game between the Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday morning. (Canva)

SALEM, Va. – Sen. Mark Warner threw the first ceremonial pitch at the annual Education Day game between the Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday morning.

The game is part of a larger effort to motivate K-12 students to start thinking about their futures. It also educates them about the variety of community resources available to them.

Recommended Videos

Education Day draws between 4,000 and 5,000 attendees each year.

After his first pitch, Warner walked around and spoke with students and other attendees.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS