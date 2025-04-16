Local baseball game for Education Day inspires K-12 students to dream big

Sen. Mark Warner threw the first ceremonial pitch at the annual Education Day game between the Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday morning.

The game is part of a larger effort to motivate K-12 students to start thinking about their futures. It also educates them about the variety of community resources available to them.

Education Day draws between 4,000 and 5,000 attendees each year.

After his first pitch, Warner walked around and spoke with students and other attendees.