Maryland Man charged with reckless driving after overturning tractor trailer on Route 460 in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has charged a Maryland man with reckless driving after a tractor-trailer was overturned on Route 460 Tuesday.

According to authorities, LPD and LFD responded to a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer at 11:58 a.m. today on Route 460 East.

Recommended Videos

The tractor-trailer was exiting from Campbell Avenue, overturned and slid onto 460, spilling its load of plywood across the roadway.

Route 460 was shut down for 2 hours, and as of now the left lane has reopened while crews continue to work on the scene.

LPD said that the driver, 53-year-old Misael Arquimides Hernandez of Maryland, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control.