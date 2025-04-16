Program to install home security cameras in Lynchburg expands to more neighborhoods

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An initiative that’s helping to install home security cameras across Lynchburg is expanding to additional neighborhoods.

The Lynchburg Peacemakers, a group that seeks to end violence and conflict in the community, reports that they have installed more than 110 cameras across the city.

Some of the most recent installations are near the University of Lynchburg in response to rising reports of thefts and other property crimes.

“When you create opportunity, a thief is gonna strike,” said Shawn Hunter, president of Lynchburg Peacemakers. “We gotta be more proactive in locking your vehicles up. In this area, that’s why we predominantly put these cameras up. It hasn’t been much violent crime, but a lot of theft.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Residents who have had the cameras installed already feel a heightened sense of safety.

“I’ve had some theft in my vehicles, money taken,” said Hayley Stump, a Lynchburg resident. “Now I can see who’s coming and going.”

The Lynchburg Police Department emphasized the value of these cameras in a statement to 10 News:

“Cameras in neighborhoods can provide valuable evidence that helps the Lynchburg Police Department identify suspects and piece together timelines in criminal investigations. Community surveillance footage often plays a key role in solving crimes more quickly and effectively.”

This initiative was launched following the tragic shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell in 2023

The Peacemakers are most focused on providing free cameras to vulnerable populations, including the elderly, survivors of domestic violence, and single mothers.

“Oh, I feel a whole lot safer,” said Shirley Slaughter, another Lynchburg resident. “It’s a nice idea to be able to run them back to see who was doing what. An alarm’s on your phone, so you know something’s going on.”

The Lynchburg Peacemakers told 10 News they would like to help more people but can’t do it without assistance. Click here for more information on the group and how to donate.