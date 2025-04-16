WATCH: Senator Mark Warner Visits Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Mark Warner visited the Carilion Clinic Simulation Center on Wednesday.

Warner spoke specifically about the potential impact of reductions in National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding on healthcare organizations across Virginia.

The state stands to lose an estimated $238 million and over 1,000 jobs if the cuts move forward.

“You now have this new administration looking like they’re going to dramatically cut medical research. And the craziness of what’s being proposed is that this medical research will affect people’s lives.”

Warner also warned that the proposed cuts could hurt the region’s growing biotech sector, particularly startups in the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley.

He encouraged universities and hospitals to collaborate and develop creative solutions to offset potential funding losses and attract new investment.