Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Senator Mark Warner Visits Carilion Clinic

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Mark Warner, Senator, Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Mark Warner visited the Carilion Clinic Simulation Center on Wednesday.

Senator Mark Warner visited the Carilion Clinic Center for Simulation, Research, and Patient Safety, where he addressed concerns over proposed federal funding cuts.

Warner spoke specifically about the potential impact of reductions in National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding on healthcare organizations across Virginia.

The state stands to lose an estimated $238 million and over 1,000 jobs if the cuts move forward.

“You now have this new administration looking like they’re going to dramatically cut medical research. And the craziness of what’s being proposed is that this medical research will affect people’s lives.”

Warner also warned that the proposed cuts could hurt the region’s growing biotech sector, particularly startups in the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley.

He encouraged universities and hospitals to collaborate and develop creative solutions to offset potential funding losses and attract new investment.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS