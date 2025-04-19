Adaptation of Little Women to be shown at Moss Arts Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts will be presenting an adaptation of “Little Women,” the famed novel by Louisa May Alcott, from April 23 - 26.

This version will be adapted by Kate Hamill and directed by Amanda J. Nelson, an associate professor of theatre and the graduate program director for the Master of Fine Arts in theatre program.

“Hamill focuses on specific plot points and characters of Alcott’s original nove. It’s her version of the story. The play follows the March sisters as they navigate their own ‘civil wars’ — within the family, about their individual identities, and as part of the greater world around them. When most people think of this beloved classic, there is often an air of nostalgia, a cushion of sentimentality. Hamill challenges that softness in her adaptation. It feels real, alive, raw. It doesn’t feel like an old book you’ve dusted off. Hamill did a wonderful job injecting energy and life into the adaptation.” Amanda J. Nelson

The story revolves around four sisters growing up during Civil War times.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, click here.