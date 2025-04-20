Hundreds gather at Parkway Church on the Mountain for 8th annual Easter egg hunt

ROANOKE, Va. – The 8th annual Easter egg hunt was a success on Easter Sunday at the Parkway Church on the Mountain.

“We’re celebrating Easter, we’re celebrating Jesus, we’re celebrating his resurrection, and we’re celebrating having lots of fun with our community at our Easter egg hunt,” Andy Hardy, the Next Generation Pastor at Parkway Church of the Mountain, said.

25,000 eggs filled with candy and prize tickets were spread out throughout the fields on Sunday. Dozens of kids were eager to rush out and fill their buckets with candy and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

“This is their favorite week of the year,” Christine Phillips, Early Childhood Administrator at Parkway Church of the Mountain, said. “Everybody gets so excited about all the fun we get to have outside, all the things we did upstairs.”

While many of the kids are excited for the sweets and prizes in the eggs, Hardy says that the eggs have deeper ties to the spirit of Easter.

“Because they’re yummy, first of all, and because eggs are a symbol of new life,” Hardy said. “New life in Jesus is what we’re all about here at Parkway Church of the Mountain.”

Today’s event was also very important for everybody in the community to get out and enjoy the day with their families.

“As a parent myself, I know how important it is to have an activity for my family to do and especially if it’s something that connects to a community here in town,” Phillips said. “So you get to meet other people that are in the same boat as you, that have kids the same age as you are.”