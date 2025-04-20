LEAP and the City of Roanoke working to make solar power more accessible

As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries packed/riddled with centuries of history.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Energy Alliance Program and the City of Roanoke have launched a new program that intends to make solar power more accessible to locals.

Solarize Virginia is a program that reduces the cost and complexity of going solar by providing a one-stop shop for education and installation. It is being managed by LEAP with partnership from the City of Roanoke.

“We know that switching to solar can feel overwhelming due to complicated quotes, high upfront costs, or uncertainty about which installer to trust. Our goal is to simplify the process, provide expert guidance, and make it as easy as possible for Virginians to transition to solar power.” Deborah Arenstein, Solar Program Manager of LEAP

If you are a homeowner and are interested in the Solarize Virginia Program, you can sign up for a free solar satellite assessment here until July 15.