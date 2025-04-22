Maryland man charged with reckless driving after striking VSP patrol car in Henry County crash

HENRY CO., Va. – VSP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a Virginia State Police patrol vehicle on Sunday.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Route 220 two tenths of a mile south of Route 609 in Henry County.

The state police vehicle was stopped in the right travel lane on the southbound side of Route 220 with its emergency lights activated while the trooper was assisting a disabled motorist. A 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound in the right lane and struck the patrol vehicle in the rear.

The trooper was not in the patrol vehicle when it was struck, and the driver of the Toyota, William Linkins of Maryland, was wearing his seatbelt. Linkins was injured in the crash and was driven to a nearby hospital.

The trooper and the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries by diving over the guardrail to avoid being struck by the patrol vehicle and the Toyota.

Linkins was charged with reckless driving and the crash remains under investigation.