Montgomery County Schools confront DEI funding ultimatum

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Montgomery County school officials must decide whether to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs or risk losing more than $5 million in annual federal funding following President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.

The school board will review a Title VI form from the Department of Education on Tuesday night that outlines compliance requirements with the president’s January 20 executive order banning DEI programs in the federal government.

While most school funding comes from state sources, federal dollars support crucial educational programs.

The potential loss of federal funding has raised concerns among locals.

“My first question is what is wrong with our school system, is it the admin, is it the teachers, is it the students? Why does our school system need DEI?” said Bob Beard, a local parent. “Montgomery County has the last three years raised total tax revenues to 27 percent,” he said. “The school board increased their budget 12 million dollars last year and we are looking at close to over 7 million dollars this year.”

The school board’s decision comes amid nationwide changes as educational institutions adjust their policies to comply with the executive order or face losing federal funding.

The board will vote on the matter during Tuesday’s meeting, where members will discuss the implications for the county’s educational future.