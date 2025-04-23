Delta Star’s $35M Expansion to Bring 300 Jobs to Lynchburg Amid Rising Unemployment

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Delta Star, a Lynchburg-based manufacturer of power transformers and mobile substations, announced a $35 million expansion of its East facility.

The project will add 80,000 square feet and is expected to create 300 jobs over the next four years. This move comes as Lynchburg’s unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in February 2025, up from 3.5% the previous month, surpassing the statewide average of 3.2%.

Delta Star is the largest American-owned manufacturer of medium-sized transformers in North America and has been a fixture in Lynchburg for over 60 years. Its equipment powers infrastructure across the continent, including the New York City subway system and the St. Louis Gateway Arch. Delta Star says the expansion will help to increase its production capacity.

“When you look at the energy landscape, it’s ever evolving and we’re seeing a market that is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Asa Keimig, a spokesperson for Delta Star. “There’s a constant need for electricity, to support basic necessities throughout life, but also new ventures and data centers. So, being able to support those initiatives has driven the expansion.”

This is the company’s second major investment in recent years; two years ago, Delta Star invested $30 million, adding 149 positions and a 108,000-square-foot facility.

“I heard they were expanding and growing, so I figured I wanted to try something different,” said Tim Evans, a material controller at Delta Star who was hired during the previous company expansion. “I wanted to just join a good team that’s in a good field of work. This company has provided for me and my family and I’m excited to be here.”

With already over 1,200 employees across Virginia, California, and Quebec, new positions at the company will include engineers, technicians, and machine operators, offering both day and night shifts with competitive pay.

The project is expected to provide an economic boost to Lynchburg and the surrounding region. It will begin this fall and is set to be completed by fall of 2026.