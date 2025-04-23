Skip to main content
Food Truck Thursday at Green Hill Park

Tags: Roanoke County, Food Truck Thursday, Green Hill Park
Food Truck Thursday (Courtesy of ROCO) (ROCO2025)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County is excited to announce the return of Food Truck Thursday at Green Hill Park on April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This popular event invites attendees to indulge in delicious food while enjoying the serene surroundings of the scenic park, which features a section of the Roanoke River Greenway.

While seating will be available, guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket to enjoy the park in their own style.

Food vendors for April 24:

  • Sudha’s Kitchen
  • Rocky Mount Smokehouse
  • Countryman Jamaican Grill
  • Get Glazed

Mark your calendars for the remaining Food Truck Thursday events this spring:

  • May 8 – Roanoke County Administration Building
  • May 22 – Walrond Park

