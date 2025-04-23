ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County is excited to announce the return of Food Truck Thursday at Green Hill Park on April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This popular event invites attendees to indulge in delicious food while enjoying the serene surroundings of the scenic park, which features a section of the Roanoke River Greenway.

While seating will be available, guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket to enjoy the park in their own style.

Recommended Videos

Food vendors for April 24:

Sudha’s Kitchen

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Countryman Jamaican Grill

Get Glazed

Mark your calendars for the remaining Food Truck Thursday events this spring: