Family displaced following house fire in Appomattox County

APPOMATTIX COUNTY, Va. – A family was displaced following a house fire that occurred in Appomattox County on Friday night, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department said.

Appomattox County Rescue Squad and Red House Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to the 400 block of Promise Land Road after reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a home engulfed in fire.

AVFD said crews worked for around an hour to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and no one was at home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the affected family.