Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
75º
Join Insider

Local News

First-ever Screamiverse Expo held at Berglund Center in Roanoke

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center, Event, Expo

ROANOKE, Va. – The first-ever Screamiverse Expo scared up a good time on Saturday.

The horror convention was held today at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. Organizers say it’s a celebration of all things horror, sci-fi, music, and arts. It featured appearances by actors and vendors selling all sorts of horror-themed goods.

“This is the first time they’re actually having this event - this is the first year ever. So I’m really excited to be a part of a landmark event. And it’s been very successful so far.

Gabrielle Catanese/Event Vendor

The event will continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS