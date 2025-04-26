First-ever Screamiverse Expo held at Berglund Center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The first-ever Screamiverse Expo scared up a good time on Saturday.

The horror convention was held today at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. Organizers say it’s a celebration of all things horror, sci-fi, music, and arts. It featured appearances by actors and vendors selling all sorts of horror-themed goods.

“This is the first time they’re actually having this event - this is the first year ever. So I’m really excited to be a part of a landmark event. And it’s been very successful so far. Gabrielle Catanese/Event Vendor

The event will continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.