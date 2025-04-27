Two people safe after escaping Lynchburg house fire

Two people are safe after escaping a house fire late Saturday night in Lynchburg.

Fire crews were called to the

2300 block of Aragon Street around 10:50 p.m. after neighbors reported seeing a home on fire and rushed to alert the residents inside. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back of the two-story home.

The two residents who had been inside had already gotten out safely.

It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the fire and another half hour to bring it fully under control.

The home suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage. A vehicle parked next to the house was also badly burned.

Sadly, two pets died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.