Faith Christian School supports disaster relief in ‘Project Faith’

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, Faith Christian School participated in “Project Faith,” an annual service day.

This year, they chose to support Crisis Response International at their Blue Ridge base camp. The nonprofit provides disaster relief services.

Students, staff and alumni spend the day working on maintenance projects and upkeep.

“At the end of the day, you get to go through and see what everyone else has done, and it’s so cool to see what everyone else has accomplished,” said Graham Whitaker, a student manager who has participated in this event for 13 years.

“These are projects that we couldn’t make happen in this kind of timeline without someone like Faith Christian School coming along and putting together this amazing project,” said Crisis Response International base director Jarod Richardson.

Leaders with CRI say the work the school has done is invaluable.