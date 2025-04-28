Skip to main content
New service launched in Roanoke to hire local lawn professionals

GreenPal is available now

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – Homeowners in Roanoke can now easily access professional lawn care services through a new app.

GreenPal allows users to post their lawn care needs, letting local vendors bid for the job. Homeowners can choose a vendor based on ratings, reviews, and pricing. There are now separate apps for customers and landscaping professionals, making it easier for both to receive business.

“They get the Google aerial view, the Google Street view, and also now they get the square footage of the property. They get all that, they can bid on the property, and all those bids go to the homeowner for review.”

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal

GreenPal is free for homeowners and vendors. The company also plans to expand its services to other outdoor maintenance tasks like mulching and gutter cleaning.

