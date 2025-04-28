Salem holds 73rd Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo

Salem’s Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo returned on Saturday for its 73rd year, reeling in a ton of fun and friendly competition.

But don’t worry, the fun doesn’t stop there. The beloved event will continue at Lake Spring Park on Monday, April 28, with a fishing day for children with special needs. It’ll be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Recommended Videos

There will also be a fishing day for nursing home residents on Wednesday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, and a day for children ages 9 to 12 on Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those interested in participating in either special needs or nursing home days must pre-register.

You must also bring your own fishing equipment, and adults won’t be able to fish for their children at the Saturday event. Each kid can catch up to six trout, and they must keep all the fish they reel in.

The events are free for area children, and prizes will be awarded, with the top anglers on Saturday able to earn a trophy. In addition, “The Tailgate” food truck will be on-site for all to enjoy.