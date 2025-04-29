FDA to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes

The FDA recently announced plans to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from foods here in the United States due to health concerns.

So, what does this mean for consumers?

“It will not impact the nutritional value, and in turn it will, and should, enhance the nutritional value of the foods,” said Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. “It may change the way the foods appear slightly, but nutritionally, it will improve the food as long as what they’re replacing the dyes with are a better alternative.”

Zumpano said petroleum-based synthetic dyes are typically used to add color to highly processed foods like cookies, candy and cereal.

Removing them shouldn’t impact the flavor or texture.

If you want to know whether a food has those kinds of dyes in them, you’ll have to look at the ingredient list.

If there is, it will say “FD&C” followed by the color. For example, FD&C blue no. 1.

Zumpano notes if people stick with eating whole foods, then they won’t need to worry about checking the ingredients.

“Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean sources of protein, that’s where we really want to focus on filling up your diet with foods that are natural, one ingredient foods versus looking at processed foods, and then really have to dig in deep into the ingredients,” she said. “Because again, if those foods have the dyes, they’re probably going have a lot of other synthetic and unnatural ingredients in addition to the dyes that are equally as unhealthy. So, choosing a whole food-based diet is just really a safe way to go.”

According to the FDA, the dyes should be phased out by the end of next year.