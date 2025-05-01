Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport to start offering flights to Chicago in August

ROANOKE, Va. – Getting from Roanoke to the Windy City just got a whole lot easier.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and American Airlines announced a new daily direct flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting August 2025. The airport hopes offering this flight will open up more connections with American’s network.

“American today already serves Charlotte, Philadelphia and LaGuardia, so adding another major hub like Chicago O’Hare is a great thing. It’ll get a lot of connectivity to the Midwest, the West, their new Honolulu service out of Chicago, so a lot of great things that can be done.” Mike Stewart, Executive Director Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport 22

Flights to Chicago depart at 7 a.m., and flights back to Roanoke arrive at 10:30 p.m. Booking opens on May 5 on the American Airlines app and website. And remember, you need a REAL ID for flights starting May 7.