Building Safety Month kicks off in Botetourt County

In partnership with the ICC, Botetourt County will localize the campaign’s weekly themes and introduce a “Building in BOCO” video series to guide residents on how to start their building projects.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – May is Building Safety Month, a time when communities comes together to emphasize the importance of safety in homes, businesses and public spaces. This year, Botetourt County is dedicated to supporting residents, whether they are seasoned contractors or embarking on their first DIY project.

Building Safety Month is an international initiative led by the International Code Council (ICC) to promote awareness about building safety. In partnership with the ICC, Botetourt County will localize the campaign’s weekly themes and introduce a “Building in BOCO” video series to guide residents on how to start their building projects.

Recommended Videos

The theme for the 2025 campaign is “Game On!” and features a series of weekly topics designed to engage the community:

Week 1: The Warm Up | This week focuses on how building safety affects daily life in the places where people work, learn, and play.

Week 2: Build Your Offense | Residents are encouraged to create plans that actively support building safety programs within the community.

Week 3: Build Your Defense | This week emphasizes preparedness for natural hazards, including severe weather, wildfires and earthquakes, with resources such as disaster toolkits.

Week 4: The Starting Lineup | Community members will have the opportunity to meet building safety professionals and explore rewarding careers in the field.

Week 5: Going Into Overtime | The final week will highlight future trends in the building safety industry, including advancements in technology and artificial intelligence.

On May 19, the community is invited to attend the county’s inaugural Building Safety Month Open House and Training Session. During this event, experts in community development and building will discuss significant updates to the 2021 Virginia Residential Code.

This free event is ideal for contractors and DIY enthusiasts looking to stay informed. Attendees can also enjoy networking opportunities and complimentary refreshments from The Fishn’ Pig.

Botetourt County extends its gratitude to Capps Home Building Center in Troutville, the platinum sponsor of this event. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.botetourtva.gov/buildingsafety.