Sweet Tradition: 20,000 people expected to attend Roanoke’s beloved Strawberry Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Roanoke’s tastiest festivals is back, bringing with it tons and tons of strawberries.

The Strawberry Festival will be held at Elmwood Park and runs Friday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers expect up to 20,000 people to attend the two-day event.

The festival serves as a major fundraiser for Community School, supporting student activities, teacher development and financial aid for families.

“In an age where things are mass-produced, these shortcakes are made by hand. Ten thousand shortcakes were made in the kitchen by volunteers. Everything is put together, sliced, scooped by hand, and I think there is great value in that,” said Festival Coordinator Liz Johnson.

Volunteers have been busy preparing for the festival. On Thursday, they had berry cleaning, and about a month ago, they baked shortcakes from scratch.

If you come out to the festival, you can choose from various treats, including the signature strawberry shortcake, ice cream sundaes, chocolate-dipped strawberries and berries and cream.

“I love the shortcake. I love that shortbread texture with the ice cream and the whipped cream and the sweet berries, and it’s just this beautiful marriage of delicious taste, and you can’t beat it,” said Johnson.

The festival’s impact extends beyond desserts.

Julé Basham, a first-year teacher and parent at Community School, is important for kids.

“It’s really wonderful. I wish every private school had something like this because it makes so many things possible. It’s such a helpful, supportive environment where children are accepted for who they are and we meet them where they are educationally,” said Basham.

Community School serves students from pre-K through eighth grade, with proceeds from the festival supporting various educational initiatives and financial assistance programs.

The Strawberry Festival has become a cherished tradition in the Roanoke Valley, marking the unofficial start of the summer festival season.

Beyond the sweet treats, the event features artisan vendors and various activities for attendees.