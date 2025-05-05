Roanoke Police and the U.S. Marshals Service serve 54 warrants in three-day operation

ROANOKE, Va. – A joint warrant operation led by the Roanoke Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) resulted in several arrests from April 28 through April 30.

According to authorities, during the three-day operation, law enforcement served 37 felony warrants, 17 misdemeanor warrants, and two protective orders. In addition to this, three firearms and 12 grams of methamphetamine were also seized.

Here’s a breakdown of notable arrests:

58-year-old Jessie Perdue of Roanoke, wanted for malicious wounding by RPD.

45-year-old Johnnica Likens of Roanoke, wanted for three counts of distributing controlled substances by RPD.

21-year-old Alexus Edmonds of Roanoke, wanted for malicious wounding by RPD.

61-year-old Barry Moyer of Roanoke, wanted for felony fail to appear by RPD. During his arrest, officers seized a firearm.

29-year-old Megan Johnson of Rocky Mount, wanted on a probation violation for distribution of narcotics and RPD for failure to appear by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

18-year-old Amari Jackson of Roanoke, wanted for disorderly conduct by the Salem Police Department. During his arrest, officers found and seized two firearms, one had been reported stolen. Jackson was additionally charged with concealed carry.

42-year-old Paul Clement of Salem, wanted by the West Virginia State Police for a probation violation on the underlying charge of two counts of sexual assault on a child less than 13 years of age.

39-year-old Ashly Armstead of Salem, wanted for three counts of distributing controlled substances by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old Shaheer Saunders of Roanoke, wanted for unauthorized use and felony assault and battery by the Roanoke County Police Department.

19-year-old Caleb Howard of Elliston, wanted for larceny of a firearm by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

49-year-old Gerald Blum of Roanoke, wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender by the Virginia State Police.

The Virginia State Police, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department and the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the operation.