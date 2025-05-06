New Skyline Stage at Mill Mountain Zoo promotes inclusivity

ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh addition is bringing new life—and greater access—to one of Roanoke’s most iconic spots. Mill Mountain Zoo recently unveiled the Skyline Stage, a long-anticipated project designed to make the zoo more welcoming for everyone.

At a zoo known for wild animals and sweeping views, the brand-new stage is getting all the attention, proving that accessibility can be just as exciting as any exhibit.

Joe Cobb, mayor of Roanoke, stated, “Having everything in the zoo fully equitable for all ages is one of their key parts to their mission, and it’s a key part to our city.”

The Skyline Stage is a handicap-accessible stage that replaces the amphitheater where the zoo once hosted camps and events. Funded entirely through grants and generous donors, the $138,000 project was built with inclusivity in mind. The space will host innovative educational programs—all in an effort to boost science literacy across the region.

Niki Voudren, executive director of Mill Mountain Zoo, noted, “This zoo is very old and it’s very hard to make changes and make things accessible here, and being on top of a mountain brings its own specific challenges to accessibility.”

Those challenges hit close to home for Avery Porterfield, who visits the zoo and has seen this affect his family on outings.

“I have a nephew who’s 3 years old. He’s in a wheelchair, and so anytime we go out for activities for him, it’s always extremely important to have ramps available so he can get around and hang out with his cousins, too,” Porterfield said.

Zoo leaders say the stage will also open up new opportunities to generate revenue to support operations. Workers from Lift Arc Studios added their touch by designing custom metal signage to showcase the skyline and the zoo’s personality.

Tay Whiteside, owner and lead fabricator of Lift Arc Studios, expressed, “The zoo’s special, Mill Mountain is special, the star is special, and the community of animals is special.”

This isn’t the last change for Mill Mountain Zoo—zoo leaders say they are hoping to take down some of the invasive trees to showcase more of the skyline view.