Two honored at the 2025 Women’s Luncheon for contributions to art and education

ROANOKE, Va. – Two community members were honored at the 2025 Women’s Luncheon on Tuesday, an annual event that celebrates women, art and art education.

The event was held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Taubman Museum, celebrating Armistead Lemon and Debbie Meade. They were presented with the Sheila S. Strauss Art Venture Award and Ann Fralin Award, respectively, for their significant contributions to the accessibility of arts and culture in our area.

Guests were able to enjoy a networking reception, awards ceremony and the artwork unveiling, followed by a seated luncheon.