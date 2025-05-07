Metallica to rock Lane Stadium: A dream come true for fans

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Southwest Virginia is getting ready for a concert like no other with Metallica coming to play at Lane Stadium Wednesday night, and everyone, especially first-time fans, are more than excited to watch them play.

“I’ve been waiting since I was 13 years old, and I’m 41 now. You can do the math. So, I’ve been waiting quite a long time. It’s finally happening,” said Adam Shorter.

Adam Shorter will finally check off a “bucket list” moment by seeing Metallica for the first time tonight.

“These guys have been my heroes since I was a teenager, and their music still is heavy on my playlist to this very day,” said Shorter.

He said his brother got him into the band.

“He actually got their album that just came out in 1997 for Christmas. It was sitting there on the coffee table and he was working at midnight. While he was sleeping, I just saw it sitting on the coffee table, and I stole it and I started listening to it. Been a metal fan ever since then. That was 1997,” said Shorter.

His favorite songs include: Master Puppets, One and Four Horsemen.

Wednesday night‘s performance is more than just another concert as Virginia Tech students are also excited to see the band that plays the song their football team comes out to before each game.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to this and say to your kids, I went to this concert. It was just a really cool opportunity,” said Virginia Tech student Justin Gutierrez.

“We’re all gonna be there, all our friends are gonna be there. Everyone is excited to hear Enter Sandman inside of Lane Stadium performed by the people who made it,” said Virginia Tech student William Hoskins.

Even students without tickets said this is an amazing experience.

“I do not have plans to go to the Metallica concert, but I’m still gonna be here with my team while it’s going on just because it’s Metallica and it’s really huge for Virginia Tech,” said Kamryn Henson. “You literally hear Enter Sandman literally everywhere and the fact that it gets to play live, like on Virginia Tech’s campus, is really huge.”

Students are hopeful that other artists could perform at Virginia Tech, too.

“I think it would be a really cool experience to have other artists come here just because of how big Metallica is gonna be. I only know like if we have others it will probably be even bigger,” said Leila Wells.

For Shorter, who has floor seats but missed out on the coveted “snake pit,” this is a dream come true.

“It feels absolutely incredible. Now I can finally say I have finally seen the last band I’ve ever wanted to see,” said Shorter.