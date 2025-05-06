10 News gets a behind-the-scenes look as Lane Stadium prepares for Metallica

Start jumping, Hokie Nation! Virginia Tech has announced a collaboration with Metallica, unveiling a new collection of co-branded T-shirts and hats just in time for the football season.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Metallica is set to take the stage in Blacksburg this Wednesday, with nearly 100,000 fans expected to converge on the town for the highly anticipated concert.

In preparation for the event, Lane Stadium has undergone a remarkable transformation, converting the football stadium into a concert venue ready to host the iconic rock band.

This week, crews have been hard at work to ensure the stadium meets the demands of a large-scale concert, making significant adjustments to accommodate the influx of fans.

