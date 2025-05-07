Preliminary hearing for Nathaniel Pridemore held Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The preliminary hearing for Nathaniel Pridemore was held Wednesday.

Pridemore is charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Micah “Cash” Gaudio, who was shot in his driveway in September 2024.

During the hearing, a deputy testified that while Pridemore was being detained, he tried to escape from a patrol vehicle and headbutted one of the deputies.

Members of Gaudio’s family attended the hearing.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We know now that we have a long wait ahead of us before there are any trials of any kind,” said Shannon Meyers, Gaudio’s mother. “And so our focus is going to be 100% on Cash, the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation, and doing work that honors his memory and his legacy.”

The hearing outlined the next steps in the case, which include consideration by a grand jury.