YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge now enrolling for summer camps across the region

Registration is now open for summer camps at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, offering a range of options for children of all ages. This year’s lineup includes full-day adventures, half-day specialty programs, Kinder Camps for preschoolers, Youth Camps for ages 5 to 12, and hands-on Cooking Camps for budding chefs.

Kinder Camps cater to the youngest campers, ages 3 to rising kindergarten, and are available at the Kirk Family YMCA and Salem Family YMCA. The Kirk Family YMCA offers full-time Kinder Camp, while the Salem Family YMCA provides a half-day option for families seeking a gentle introduction to the camp experience.

Half-Day Camps are ideal for families wanting to keep kids active while still enjoying some downtime at home. At the YMCA Express at Gainsboro, the popular Cooking Camp allows children ages 5 to 12 (who have completed kindergarten) to learn kitchen basics, build confidence, and explore new skills through fun, hands-on lessons. Half-day camps are also available at the YMCA at Tanglewood and Salem Family YMCA.

Full-Day Camps, available for children ages 5 to 12, offer a full schedule of activities, including swimming, outdoor play, arts, sports, and STEM learning. These camps are hosted by the Botetourt Family YMCA, Salem Family YMCA, Kirk Family YMCA, and Rockbridge Area YMCA.

New this year are half-day summer camps at the YMCA at Tanglewood. Preschool Camp, for ages 4 to 5, runs Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and provides a gentle introduction to camp with games, crafts, and friendship-building activities. Youth Camp, for ages 6 to 8, runs Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is packed with enrichment activities to keep minds and bodies engaged all summer long. Youth Pickleball takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., offering more active play for campers looking to try something new.

Financial assistance is available, ensuring that all children have access to a safe and enriching summer, regardless of financial circumstances. For detailed camp schedules, rates, and registration information, visit here.