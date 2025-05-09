Botetourt County to rebuild historic courthouse

FINCASTLE, Va – People in Fincastle found a pile of rubble where Botetourt County’s historic courthouse stood this week.

That’s because the county is doing a complete rebuild. The building had mold and leaks, and it wasn’t ADA compliant.

The original courthouse was built in 1848 but burned down in 1970. It was replaced with an exact replica, which stood from the mid-70’s until this week.

“Basically, it’s an unfortunate situation that it has to go,” said Fincastle resident Ed Bordett. “It’s I think a matter of mold, mildew, safety, and looking to the future to have a structure that can last a hundred years into the future.”The new courthouse will use artifacts salvaged from the courthouse and keep the old look, while also having a modern interior.

It should be completed in July of 20-27.