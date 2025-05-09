Roanoke residents react to election of first American pope

ROANOKE, Va. – Bells rang out twice on Thursday at St. Andrew‘s Basilica — first to mark the white smoke signaling the election of a new pope, and again when word spread that the newly elected Pope Leo XIV is an American.

St. Andrew‘s is one of just two basilicas in the Diocese of Richmond, a designation granted by Pope Francis. As news of the historic election reached Roanoke, the congregation marked the moment with a celebration.

Father Kevin Segerblom, the pastor at St. Andrew‘s, said the community will always feel a special connection to Pope Francis, but many are now looking ahead with excitement to the leadership of Pope Leo XIV.

“It‘s tradition for celebration to break out in the pope’s home country,” Segerblom said. “And today, Roanoke was part of that joy.”

He said the church was in the middle of Mass when the first bells rang.

“I had just finished giving my homily when one of our staff members, as soon as the news broke, went up to the belfry and started ringing the bell,” Segerblom said. “I could hear it ringing just as I finished. Of course, everyone in the church knew what that meant, so I said, ‘Well, it looks like we have a pope, and we can give thanks to God for that.’”

The basilica will hold a special Mass at noon on Friday to pray for Pope Leo XIV and his leadership of on the global church.