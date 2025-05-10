Skip to main content
America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist Brings Breakdancing to Roanoke Streets

Street Performer Expo Transforms Downtown Roanoke This Weekend

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: America's Got Talent, Street Performer Expo, Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – Downtown Roanoke coming alive with music, movement, and street magic as the Street Performer Expo continues to takes over the city Saturday May 10 and Sunday May 11.

The community-led festival celebrates the art of busking, featuring various performances including music, dance, magic, acrobatics, circus stunts, and more.

Local, regional, and international performers will transform sidewalks and streets into vibrant, interactive stages.

Headliners include a Guinness World Record-holding unicyclist and Snap Boogie, a breakdancer and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, who joined us in studio for a preview of this weekend’s high-energy performances.

Visitors will find acts along Kirk Avenue, stretching from 1st Street to Campbell and Church Avenues, with an additional satellite performance area at Henrietta Lacks Plaza.

The festival is free and open to the public.

