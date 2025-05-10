Southside officials give guidance for allergies this season

Allergies effect over 50 million americans each year, but there are things you can do to help those runny noses and scratchy throats.
Officials at Sovah ENT & Allergy in both Martinsville and Danville have given some recommendations for those with the following allergy symptoms:
- Sneezing
- Itching of the eyes, nose or roof of the mouth
- Runny nose or nasal congestion
- Watery, red or swollen eyes
- Sore throat and/or cough and
- Fatigue and weakness
These symptoms can make the average day much harder, especially for those impacted by common allergens like pollen. Officials recommend the obvious precautionary measures when allergies aren’t flaring up, like reducing exposure to allergens and speaking to an allergist about your symptoms.
If you have spoken with your allergist and PCP and still haven’t received relief, officials recommend wearing a mask in areas where the allergen is particularly heavy. You can also look into allergy shots, oral immunotherapy, and appropriate prescription medication with your care provider.