Botetourt Technical Education Center holds annual career signing day

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – In Botetourt County, some high school seniors are signing with employers while others are preparing for college. BTEC’s annual signing day is benefiting the local workforce.

“Our next student that signed at Carrington Place is Regan Van Ness,” an announcer said, prompting applause.

Regan, along with 40 of her classmates, is walking out of the Botetourt Technical Education Center with full-time job offers in their respective fields.

Regan Van Ness, who will work at Carrington Place as a CNA, expressed her thoughts on the event. “I think it’s really important we get these moments just to recognize the small things… but it’s really not that small because this is a really big accomplishment and we’ve been working two years at this point.”

Just like athletes signing with college teams, these students are signing on with their future employers.

Dawson McAllister with SMP Mobile Pressure Washing noted, “Sports are definitely very important, but I feel like there are two different pathways that some people take, and sometimes the people that choose to work instead of do sports don’t get highlighted as much.”

Programs at BTEC are bridging the gap, preparing students for high-demand careers in welding, healthcare, and automotive technology. Mike Ketron, BTEC principal, shared his perspective: “I get to see the opportunities they’ve created for themselves, and all the work they have done has given them this opportunity to go forth and be successful. These kids are signing for jobs with excellent pay, and they are skilled labor, so it’s not like they are starting at the bottom; they have a great start.”

Joseph Bierce, a welder at Altec, added, “With this school, I think they are prepared to get you a job as soon as you get out of school, as long as you put in the effort.”

One of their biggest partners, Altec, a manufacturing company in Daleville, is bringing on 19 BTEC graduates this year. Robert Bowman, plant manager at Altec, explained, “Many of them have been working for us for months throughout a work study program, and some have applied to Altec. We found them through the application process, and some students came to Altec just two days ago and participated in our weld-off. It was so impressive to see what the students are capable of.”

Botetourt County economic development officials say trades like welding, assembly, and machining are in high demand, and BTEC is helping meet that need. The standard jobs needed in Botetourt County tend to be machinist, welders, and assemblers. Officials also say the county needs nurses, childcare workers and automotive repairs. Mike Ketron reiterated the importance of community collaboration: “The community is all a partnership, whether it be the industries, the students in the school, or the county government. You all have to work together to have success in workforce development.”

For these students, the future is now—hands-on, helping the local economy, and full of opportunity as they balance work and education.