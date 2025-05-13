Gov. Youngkin announces QualiChem expansion in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that QualiChem, Inc., a metalworking fluids producer, will be investing $9 million to expand their operations to a 48,550-square-foot facility in Salem. This project is expected to create 12 new jobs.

“QualiChem’s decision to expand right here in Salem speaks volumes about the Commonwealth’s competitive business climate, highly skilled workforce and strong local partnerships. We’re proud to support a company that continues to grow and thrive here in Virginia.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

The project will see QualiChem moving its administrative offices and laboratory operations into a new office building in Salem. This will allow their existing facility to increase production and create more space for workers.

“Our new headquarters is the latest step in our multi-year investment plan to support our continued growth in North America and around the world. The facility will include modern office space and a world-class laboratory designed to optimize daily collaboration, enhance innovation and attract top talent. This move represents our commitment to providing the highest level of performance for our customers.” Tim Davis, QualiChem President

“The City of Salem is proud of QualiChem, a home-grown company, and their most recent announcement to further grow their footprint here in the community. We’re equally enthused that this expansion includes new corporate offices with their acquisition of a 48,000-square-foot building vacant since 2016. Their merging of leadership, administration, and research and development teams into this future vibrant space will further support QualiChem’s talent attraction efforts while adding to the success stories of economic development in the region.” Renée Turk, Mayor of Salem

The Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program will support job creation for QualiChem through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.