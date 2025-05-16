Skip to main content
Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Botetourt County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Volvo tractor-trailer was on the right shoulder of I-91 at the 166-mile marker due to a mechanical issue. The truck was struck from behind by a Mercedes. Two passengers in the Mercedes, 22-year-old Sameer Mirza and 15-year-old Mustafa Mirza, both died at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Mercedes, Taaha Mohammad, received non-life-threatening injuries. Mohammad was taken to a local hospital and was treated. Charges are pending.

The driver of the Volvo truck was uninjured.

