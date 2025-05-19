Memorial golf tournament honors legacy of Rex Mook, raises ALS awareness

On Monday, May 19, the Hidden Valley Country Club will host the inaugural Rex Mook Memorial Golf Tournament, honoring the life and legacy of Rex Mook.

On Monday, May 19, the Hidden Valley Country Club will host the inaugural Rex Mook Memorial Golf Tournament, honoring the life and legacy of Rex Mook—a devoted husband, father, friend, and athlete who passed away in July 2023 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Mook is remembered as a man full of heart and character, known for his love of golf and the Salem community.

His family and close friends say organizing this tournament was a natural way to honor his legacy and shine a spotlight on a disease that still leaves many questions unanswered.

Last year, their goal was $20,000, which was surpassed. All proceeds will go towards ALS research. For more information: Rex Mook Memorial Golf Tournament - ALS Community

This year, their goal is $30,000, and they are currently at $27,000.