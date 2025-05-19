Skip to main content
Pool openings in our region

Memorial Day is just around the corner and with that comes pool openings here is a list of pool opening dates.

Roanoke Pools:

Olympic Park Pool: May 31

Splash Valley: May 24

Montgomery County Pools:

County pools open May 24 for preseason

Botetourt County:

Carilion Wellness opens May 1

Lynchburg:

Miller Park Pool is open weekends only, May 26, and opening day is June 9

Amherst:

Amherst Pool opens May 24

If you have a pool that would like to see added to this list let us know, and we will add more pools as we receive more information.

