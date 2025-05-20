Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Campbell County deputies search for suspect in series of Virginia Lottery ticket thefts

Campbell County officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending him

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Crime
A search is underway for a man believed to be involved in a series of thefts involving VA Lottery tickets in Campbell County, according to the sheriff’s office. (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for a suspect believed to be connected to a series of thefts involving VA Lottery tickets in Campbell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the suspect, now identified as Gino Anthony Ortiz, posed as a VA Lottery agent and gained access to multiple gaming machines, resulting in significant losses.

Recommended Videos

After investigating further, authorities found that Ortiz had also stolen lottery tickets from several other jurisdictions across Virginia and obtained money illegally by redeeming several winning tickets in Lynchburg.

The sheriff’s office reports that Ortiz was last seen with a military-style haircut and wearing a Tennessee Titans jersey, as shown in the picture attached to this article.

Ortiz is currently wanted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of felony grand larceny
  • Obtaining money by false pretense (felony charge)
  • Obtaining money by false pretense in Lynchburg (misdemeanor charge)

Ortiz has ties to the Danville area and New Jersey. Campbell County officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Community members may also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on mobile devices.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS