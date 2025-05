ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night, more than $300,000 worth of cash and in-kind prizes are up for grabs for the more than 130 entrepreneurs from across our viewing area who participated in the 10-week program.

Rachel Lucas was at the entrepreneur showcase, where each participant had set up a table representing the business they are starting, and have been learning through the program how to create a business plan for.

The ceremony starts Tuesday at 6 p.m.