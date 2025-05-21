Lynchburg’s Awareness Garden launches capital campaign to enhance community space

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Awareness Garden has launched its capital campaign, “Growing Gratitude,” aimed at improving accessibility, beauty, and overall impact. This initiative ensures the garden continues to serve as a sanctuary for healing and reflection for those affected by cancer.

For over 20 years, the Awareness Garden has provided hope and remembrance. The campaign represents a significant step in enhancing the garden’s offerings and sustainability for future generations.

“The Awareness Garden has always been a place of gratitude and inspiration, and this campaign allows us to further our impact,” said Shep Nowlin III, chair of the Awareness Garden Capital Campaign Committee. “With the support of our community partners, we can create a space that is even more accessible and welcoming.”

A highlight of the campaign is a new sculptural garden feature designed by local artist Paul Clements. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a leaf and create a gratitude statement reflecting their cancer journey or that of a loved one.

The campaign will fund several key improvements, including:

Landscaping and design: Enhancing the garden’s natural beauty.

Increased parking and entryways: Improving accessibility for all visitors.

Expansive paths: Offering peaceful walkways for those on the cancer journey.

Sustainable features: Incorporating eco-friendly materials.

Ongoing care and maintenance: Preserving the garden’s vibrancy.

Enhanced community outreach: Increasing scholarship awards and engagement.

Centra, the primary healthcare system in the region, is a lead corporate partner for this project. Richard Tugman, CEO of Centra Health, expressed pride in supporting the initiative, emphasizing the garden’s role as a place of reflection and comfort.

For more information about the campaign or to contribute, visit awarenessgarden.org.