Urban Assault Race debuts in Roanoke’s Riverdale area

ROANOKE, Va. – Cyclists from all over are coming out to Roanoke’s Riverdale area for a brand new bike race called Urban Assault Race that combines speed, adventure and local history.

The Urban Assault Race, making its Roanoke debut, offers participants a distinctive 2.8-mile course that weaves through historic industrial buildings.

“This is the type of thing where if you don’t feel like you’re prepared, you should come and do this, and if you feel like you’re an elite racer, you should still come,” says Rob Issem, a participating rider.

Issem will be riding Wednesday night with his son.

“It’s going to be great for everybody, like literally it’s one of those really fun events where everybody, regardless of your experience or skill level, is going to be challenged and have a great time,” said Issem.

The event is attracting riders from as far as New Jersey and South Carolina.

Local participant Shabnam Gideon sees the race as an opportunity to connect with family history.

“I’m really looking forward to that. I was speaking with someone else this week. My great-grandmother worked at the viscose plant back in, I don’t know, the 20s or whatever, and I have not had a chance to explore any of the grounds really. So, I’m really looking forward to being inside this historic building. Seeing what’s going on but also having the addition of the natural elements like the trail and the different surfaces around,” said Gideon.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Noke Van Co., which burned down in April. Money raised is also going towards I Heart SE.

The event features more than just racing; it features face painting for children and food trucks.

The race begins near River Avenue Southeast, with the pre-ride course starting at 5 p.m. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on race day, with no on-site registration available.

A second race is scheduled for June 4. About 180 people are registered for both events.

Participants and spectators should park on the west side of 9th Street, across from the Riverdale campus. Organizers advise using caution when crossing 9th Street.