Comcast bringing wider internet access to Town of Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Comcast announced on Wednesday that they will be starting construction in Bedford to bring high-speed internet to over 4,500 homes in the area. This is part of a wider investment in western and Southwest Virginia to assist in bringing Xfinity and Comcast Business to the region.

“We applaud Comcast for bolstering its investment in our area and bringing a new choice for fast, reliable Internet to the Town of Bedford. This significant investment will help ensure residents and businesses have the connectivity solutions to thrive in their personal and professional lives.” C.G. Stanley, Mayor, Town of Bedford

The following areas are also getting expanded network access, according to Comcast:

Christiansburg, VA : Xfinity and Comcast Business services are available to more than 13,700 homes and businesses in Christiansburg.

Lynchburg, VA : Xfinity and Comcast Business services are available to more than 12,000 additional homes and businesses across the Lynchburg area, including in the City of Lynchburg, Campbell County and Forest.

Radford, VA : Construction is underway to connect nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in Radford, with services already available to some residents.

Strasburg, VA: Xfinity and Comcast Business services are available to more than 3,300 homes and businesses in Strasburg.