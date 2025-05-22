Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider

Local News

Man arrested for child sex crimes in Bedford

Tags: Bedford, Crime
Photo of 44-year-old John Witcher. (Copyright 2025 by Lynchburg Adult Detention Center - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD, Va. – A man was arrested for multiple child sex crimes in Bedford on Wednesday, Bedford Police Department said.

BPD said they arrested 44-year-old John Witcher on Wednesday following an investigation conducted by their Detective Bureau. He was charged with three counts of Use of communications systems to solicit a child under 15 years of age. He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

Recommended Videos

The police department thanked the U.S. Marshals and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for their help with Witcher’s arrest.

Authorities said there will be no more information released at this time.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS