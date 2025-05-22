Man arrested for child sex crimes in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A man was arrested for multiple child sex crimes in Bedford on Wednesday, Bedford Police Department said.

BPD said they arrested 44-year-old John Witcher on Wednesday following an investigation conducted by their Detective Bureau. He was charged with three counts of Use of communications systems to solicit a child under 15 years of age. He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

The police department thanked the U.S. Marshals and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for their help with Witcher’s arrest.

Authorities said there will be no more information released at this time.