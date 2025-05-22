PedalSafe ROA hosts annual Ride of Silence

May is “National Bike Month”, and PedalSafe Roanoke is reminding everyone to share the road.

Wednesday night was the “Ride of Silence,” a four-mile silent bike ride, which aims to bring awareness to bike safety and remember those lost to accidents.

“Really the goal of this event is to bring the bike community together, build awareness about bicycle safety, and kind of have a time where people silently ride around the city and kind of reflect on the people who’ve been injured or killed while riding, and how we can work together to improve cyclist safety in the community,” said Ken McLeod, the board chair for PedalSafe Roanoke.

Roanoke is working to make the city more bike-friendly, including adding dedicated bike lanes on Shenandoah Avenue.

In Virginia, bicycles are considered vehicles, so remember to treat bikes like you would a car or motorcycle.

If you need to pass, be sure to give three feet of space.