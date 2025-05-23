Good Samaritan Hospice to host Inaugural Memorial Service and Butterfly Release

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than 30 years of providing compassionate end-of-life care, Good Samaritan Hospice is launching a heartfelt new tradition. On Friday, May 31, the nonprofit will host its first-ever Memorial Service and Butterfly Release, a free, public event designed to help the community honor loved ones and find healing in remembrance.

Held at Good Samaritan’s Roanoke campus, the event offers a meaningful way for families to reflect, connect, and celebrate life. The butterfly release will serve as a symbolic tribute to those who have passed, representing hope and the enduring cycle of life.

Though the event is free, Good Samaritan is also running a donation campaign , allowing families to associate their loved ones’ name with a butterfly released during the ceremony.

“We hope this is an opportunity for the community to be a community and help folks feel like that they are not alone,” said Tony Nix, grief counselor at Good Samaritan. “To know that others are walking a similar journey to theirs.”

The hospice has stood as the Roanoke Valley’s only community-based, nonprofit hospice, supporting thousands of families during some of life’s most difficult moments. Now, this new event offers a space for both joy and reflection. The event will feature the live butterfly release, light refreshments, live music, children’s activities, and a remembrance ceremony.

“We’re hoping it’s a touching, meaningful experience,” said Nora Pruett, Annual Giving Manager.

Pruett says the event is part of a continued effort to support families beyond hospice care.

“Good Samaritan constantly looks for ways to give the community an opportunity to process losses they’ve experienced,” Nix added. “The butterfly kind of represents the cycle of life and the fact that life goes on despite the losses people experience.”

To register a loved one’s name for the butterfly release or to make a donation, visit Good Samaritan Hospice’s event page . For more information about the organization and its services, explore the full site at goodsamhospice.org .

Event Details: