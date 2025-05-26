National D-Day Memorial observance honors sacrifice of veterans

BEDFORD, Va. – People paused across the region today to observe Memorial Day and honor the sacrifices of those who fought for our country.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford hosted “The Cost of Freedom - A Memorial Day Observance.”

Veterans from wars past stood alongside families in the mist as they listened to speakers honoring the fallen.

“Every blessing we enjoy rests on the freedom purchased by the sacrifice of our very best citizens,” said April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

Another significant moment was the dedication of a new historical plaque to the 2nd Infantry Division. While the role of other divisions in the D-Day invasion is well-known, experts say the 2nd lost at least 18 men that day.

Charles Walker of Moneta helped dedicate the plaque as a reminder of their sacrifice. He served in the 2nd ID during the Korean War.

“I’ve known so many that have participated in the various conflicts we’ve had, and some of them didn’t come back. I want to show my support for all the veterans,” Walker said.

The crowd also heard from Cindy Parsons, who is with the Wounded Warrior Project. Her son was critically injured during the Iraq War. She has spent the years since advocating for caregivers and supporting the loved ones of those killed while in service.

“To give them the moment to understand they’re not alone, that we must give them the respect and dignity to honor their loved ones,” Parsons said.

The speakers reminded everyone at the observance that Memorial Day shouldn’t be the only day that the fallen are remembered.

You can find a livestream of the event here.