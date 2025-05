On Monday at 11 a.m., the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is set to hold ‘The Cost of Freedom: A Memorial Day Observance.’

Admission is free until noon, and the event will feature Cindy Parons as a guest speaker, who credits her son, United States Army Sergeant Shane Parsons, as her inspiration to do more with life.

To learn more about other Memorial Day events happening in our region, click here.