LIST: Memorial Day events honoring fallen heroes in Central, Southwest Virginia

In the days leading up to Memorial Day, countless Americans in the Commonwealth and across the nation will honor the brave military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

Memorial Day serves as a time for reflection and remembrance, centered around American history and tradition. As many take the time to honor the fallen heroes who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, numerous Memorial Day events will take place in our region as well.

Here’s a look at events happening in our area to recognize Memorial Day:

Bedford | Stars and Stripes Forever Patriotic Concert

When: Friday, May 23, at 7 p.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial

What: This annual Memorial Day weekend tradition allows community members to celebrate freedom and honor those who sacrificed their lives to secure it. The Jefferson Choral Society and jazz vocalist Tina Hashemi, along with her band, will be featured in this year’s show.

Lynchburg | American Legion Post 16

When: Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: River Ridge in Lynchburg

What: American Legion Post 16 will be at River Ridge near Sunglass Hut and Kay Jewelers, distributing red poppies and collecting donations. The funds will help provide critical medical assistance through the American Legion Auxiliary’s outreach efforts.

Roanoke | Evergreen Memorial Trust Memorial Day Program

When: Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

Where: Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue SW in Roanoke

What: This event will honor the lives and legacies of those who selflessly served our nation. It will feature a patriotic keynote address from Colonel James Benson, USMC (ret.), reenactors from the 60th Virginia Infantry, and more.

Arlington | Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

When: Sunday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What: Community members will have the opportunity to place a flower at the Tomb in honor of the Unknown Soldier and those who have served and sacrificed for the United States. More information about the event can be found on the Arlington National Cemetery website.

Danville | Public Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony**

When: Sunday, May 25, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Danville National Cemetery

Roanoke | Veterans Council Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Where: Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium, 1970 Roanoke Boulevard

What: The event will open with a presentation of colors. Local veteran Melissa Gaona will be the guest speaker, and the RVVC will unveil a donation to the Health Care System. The ceremony will conclude with a wreath-laying and a 21-gun salute.

Appomattox Court House NHP Memorial Day Programming

When: Monday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Appomattox Court House National Historical Park

What: The park will offer special programming to examine the history and traditions of Memorial Day. All programs are free and open to the public. For details on the event, visit the National Park Service website.

Rocky Mount | Franklin County Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m.

Where: Franklin County Veterans’ Park in Rocky Mount

What: A ceremony will be held in honor of Memorial Day, followed by a luncheon at Henry Fork Community Church. The event is free to the public.

Bedford | National D-Day Memorial Observance

When: Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial in Bedford

What: The National D-Day Memorial will host “The Cost of Freedom: A Memorial Day Observance.” Admission is free until noon. The memorial will feature guest speaker Cindy Parsons, who credits her son, U.S. Army Sergeant Shane Parsons, as her inspiration to do more with life. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as seating is limited.

Buchanan | American Legion Post 93 Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m.

Where: Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan

What: This event will include various activities, such as a performance of the National Anthem and other musical selections by David Austin, a presentation of the colors, and a performance of Taps by a James River High School student.

Dublin | SWVA Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m.

Where: Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road in Dublin

What: Volunteers from the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery will place American flags at each grave before the ceremony. The public is invited to attend this free event. Those interested in attending are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. Free parking at Dublin Park will be available, along with shuttle service to the cemetery for the ceremony.

Roanoke | Memorial Day Ceremony at Freedom Plaza

When: Monday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Freedom Plaza, across Church Avenue from the Municipal Building

What: The event will feature remarks from Mayor Joseph L. Cobb and Dr. Brenda Hale, followed by a ceremonial wreath-laying.

